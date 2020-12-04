Hosts New Zealand extended their domination on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies, as captain Kane Williamson slammed a defiant double-century. With the help of his 412-ball 251, the Kiwis were able to put up a mammoth 519/7 before declaring. Williamson's terrific resistance against the West Indies pace bowlers on Seddon Park's green-top, is being hailed globally. Here is more.

The New Zealand skipper, Williamson, slammed his third double-century in Test cricket. He scored one in 2019, having smashed an unbeaten 200 against Bangladesh on the same venue. Meanwhile, his first double-ton came against Sri Lanka in 2015, an unbeaten 242 off 438 balls at Basin Reserve. Interestingly, Williamson has now registered his highest score in the Test format.

Williamson now has joint-second most double hundreds (3) by a New Zealand batsman in Test cricket, along with Ross Taylor. The tally is led by former batsman Brendon McCullum, who has four double tons to his name.

Earlier in the day, Williamson brought up his 22nd ton in Test cricket. He already leads the tally of Test hundreds among New Zealand cricketers. Williamson now has the most number of centuries by a number three batsman since January 2010. He tops the list with 20 tons, and is followed by Hashim Amla (19), Cheteshwar Pujara (17) and Kumar Sangakkara (17).

Williamson registered his 11th century in the whites at home. Only his team-mate Ross Taylor (12) has more hundreds in the country, in the format. Besides, Williamson's 251 is the highest individual Test score by a Kiwi batsman at Seddon Park.

