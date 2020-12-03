The BCCI will hold its Annual General Meeting on December 24 to discuss the inclusion of two new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. Also, the focus will be on an appointment of India's International Cricket Council (ICC) representative and three new national selectors. An approval will be taken from the representatives of all the state associations for the inclusion of two new teams.

Notice Notice sent to affiliated units by BCCI

According to Cricbuzz, a notice has been sent to the affiliated units by BCCI, signed by secretary Jay Shah. In the notice, 23 matters were listed for discussion at the BCCI AGM, which included the election of the vice president. Mahim Verma, who had been elected unopposed as the vice president in 2019, resigned from his position earlier this year.

AGM Key highlights of the 89th Annual General Meeting

Other key matters listed for the AGM are, "Election of two representatives" in the IPL GC and induction/appointment of two members of the General Body and one representative of the Indian Cricketers' Association. Appointments will also be made for the roles of Ombudsman and Ethics Officer, BCCI's representative to the ICC, Cricket Committee and Standing Committee, and the Umpires' Committee.

Discussions Key discussions set to take place

The report added that discussions will also take place on "BCCI's stand on the inclusion of cricket" in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Meanwhile, the state representatives will also be updated on the matters of the ICC, the National Cricket Academy, the 2021 World T20 and India's Future Tours Program.

Information IPL 2021 could be expanded