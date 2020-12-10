On December 9, the Supreme Court pushed the hearing for the proposed amendments to the BCCI constitution to the third week of January. The hearing was set to provide clarity over the terms of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah. This means Ganguly and Shah will continue to govern the BCCI for now. Here are further details.

BCCI Duo likely to continue until a verdict is reached

While their terms are over according to the constitution, the BCCI had gone to the SC with amendments to the constitution that could see the duo stay on for a longer period. With the hearing pushed back, Ganguly and Shah are likely to continue in office until a verdict is reached in the court as they have been doing since July and May respectively.

SC SC had asked amicus curiae to compartmentalize various Interlocutory Applications

According to Cricbuzz, on Wednesday, the SC had asked the amicus curiae PS Narasimha to compartmentalize the various Interlocutory Applications related to the BCCI and proceeded to deal with them in a phased manner. Subsequently the recommendations from the amicus curiae were that 25 such IAs could "be disposed off with a liberty to avail appropriate remedies".

IAs 35 IAs were deemed pointless

As per the report, there were 35 IAs that were deemed pointless while 28 IAs were "successfully mediated" by the amicus curiae. However, 14 further IAs that needed contesting including ones with regards to the right to form association and the ones seeking key changes/clarifications to the constitution pertaining to the cooling off period for administrators were pushed to the third week of January.

Applications 'Substantial number of applications were disposed by the court'

Speaking to IANS, the amicus curiae said, "A substantial number of applications were disposed by the court today. A large number of cases that were related to funds have become infructuous while the court said that in the state cricket associations where the amicus curiae (Narasimha) had successfully mediated and helped their hold elections, like Karnataka, were also disposed of."

Rule Why Ganguly and Shah cannot continue as office bearers?

As per clause 6.4 of this constitution, an office-bearer who has held any post for two consecutive terms (spanning six years) either in a state association or in the BCCI (or in a combination of both) shall not be eligible to stay in office or contest any further election without completing a cooling-off period of three years.

Quote Remaining cases to be listed in third week of January

He added that only some cases remain which will be listed next month. "Only some cases remain, and the court asked these to be listed in the third week of January. The BCCI application seeking amendments to its constitution was not taken up today."

Information Ganguly took charge in October 2019