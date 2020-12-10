Last updated on Dec 10, 2020, 12:01 pm
Hi,
Written byRajdeep Saha
Brazilian star Neymar scored a hat-trick to help Paris Saint-Germain thrash Istanbul Basaksehir 5-1 on matchday six of the UEFA Champions League.
PSG qualified for the round of 16 as Group H winners.
Earlier, the match was abandoned after the fourth official was accused of using a racist term towards Basaksehir assistant Pierre Webo.
Here are further details.
Neymar made his presence felt with a third Champions League hat-trick.
He opened the scoring by easing past a defender and curling home.
The second goal came off a devastating counter-attack and he got his third from 20 yards.
Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe scored twice, including a penalty won for a foul on Neymar.
Mehmet Topal scored Basaksehir's only goal.
