Australia were superb with the ball after electing to field first in the first T20I at Canberra against India on Friday. They took the game away from India in the middle overs and restricted them to 161/7. Moises Henriques led the show as India struggled to find any momentum. KL Rahul scored a fifty, before Ravindra Jadeja hit a brisk 44* in the end.

India accumulated 42 runs for the loss of one wicket in the first six overs. The first four overs saw India score just 21, with Shikhar Dhawan losing his wicket. However, in the fifth and sixth over respectively, India got the desired acceleration, scoring 21. Adam Zampa conceded nine in the fifth over and Sean Abott gave away 12 next.

Virat Kohli managed just nine runs in the first T20I and was dismissed by leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson. Kohli, who tried to pull the ball initially, had to eventually check his shot but got it really high on the bat to offer a simple caught and bowled chance. His struggles against leg-spin in limited-overs cricket continued.

India's KL Rahul (51) batted well, before perishing in the 14th over. The opener registered 12th career T20I fifty and a second versus Australia. Notably, Rahul went past the 1,500-run mark in T20Is. He surpassed the tally of former Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene (1,493). He became just the sixth Indian player to surpass the 1,500-run mark.

At 86/2 after 11 overs, India were going well to set a strong base. However, Australia hit back and claimed wickets in a hurry. India were reduced to 92/5 in no time. Moises Henriques (3/22) was unplayable and Zampa (1/20) was brilliant as well. Australia didn't allow India the space and put a lot of pressure. Manish Pandey's eight-ball two highlighted the same.

Jadeja, who was hit on the helmet in the final over as well, is being assessed by the BCCI medical team. The all-rounder also had a hamstring injury. He has been replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal as a concussion substitute. The BCCI confirmed the same on its Twitter handle.

India scored 64 runs in the death overs (16-20). Jadeja, who suffered an injury, played a superb innings despite being in pain. The southpaw registered his highest T20I score and hit five fours and a six. He had a strike rate of 191.30.

