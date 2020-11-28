Last updated on Nov 28, 2020, 02:56 pm
Written byParth Dhall
Following a five-wicket win over the visitors, New Zealand will lock horns with West Indies in the second T20I on Sunday.
While the hosts will aim to claim an unassailable 2-0 lead, the Windies would want to square the three-match series 1-1.
Notably, the tourists are still looking for their maiden T20I win in New Zealand.
Here is the match preview.
The Bay Oval (Mount Maunganui) will host the 2nd T20I on November 29 (6:30 AM IST).
On this venue, the wicket assist the batsmen and offer decent amount of movement to fast bowlers.
While the boundaries here are long as compared to Auckland, the temperature could hover around 19 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, one can stream the match live on Amazon Prime.
In the opening clash, New Zealand boasted a four-pronged pace-bowling attack.
The likes of Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Hamish Bennett were the four front-line fast bowlers.
However, leg-spinner Ish Sodhi could replace one of the seamers for the upcoming game, considering the dimensions of the ground.
Probable XI: Guptill, Seifert (WK), Conway, Phillips, Taylor, Neesham, Santner, Southee (C), Jamieson, Ferguson, Bennett/Sodhi.
Skipper Kieron Pollard played the rescuer in the first T20I, after West Indies were reduced to 5/59.
His 37-ball 75* (studded with 8 sixes and 4 fours), steadied their ship.
Although the rest failed to deliver, he wouldn't want to alter the playing XI after a single game.
Probable XI: King, Fletcher, Hetmyer, Pooran (W), Powell, Pollard (C), Allen, Paul, Cottrell, Williams, Thomas
Middle-order batsman Ross Taylor could become the third player from New Zealand to complete 2,000 runs in T20Is.
He presently has 1,909 runs to his name from 101 T20Is.
Meanwhile, Pollard could (240) become the leading run-scorer for West Indies against New Zealand in the format.
The stylish all-rounder needs to surpass Chris Gayle (258) and Andre Fletcher (284) on the tally.
Wicket-keepers: Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher Batsmen: Devon Conway (VC), Martin Guptill, Shimron Hetmyer. All-rounder: Kieron Pollard (C). Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell.
