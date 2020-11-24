India on Monday reported over 37,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 91.7 lakh cases. Nearly 500 fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours brought that death toll to 1,34,274. Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala, and Rajasthan continued to witness a high rise in infections. Among the worst-hit states, infections have dipped significantly in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 91,39,865 COVID-19 cases, 1,33,738 deaths

Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 91,39,865 COVID-19 cases, including 1,33,738 deaths, 4,43,486 active cases, and 85,62,641 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 91,77,756 cases and 1,34,274 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has crossed 86 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Maharashtra: 17,84,361 total cases, 46,653 deaths, 16,54,793 recoveries. Karnataka: 8,74,555 total cases, 11,678 deaths, 8,38,150 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,62,758 total cases, 6,948 deaths, 8,42,416 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 7,71,619 total cases, 11,622 deaths, 7,47,752 recoveries. Kerala: 5,66,452 total cases, 2,071 deaths, 5,00,089 recoveries. Delhi: 5,34,317 total cases, 8,512 deaths, 4,88,476 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,28,833 total cases, 7,582 deaths, 4,97,475 recoveries.

Key updates Rajasthan reports 3.2k new cases; Bengal's tally nears 4.6L

After seeing a slew of record spikes for many days, Rajasthan reported 3,232 new cases. The total number of cases has climbed to 2,47,168, including 2,181 deaths and 2,20,871 recoveries. 3,557 new cases pushed West Bengal's tally to 4,59,918 cases, which includes 8,072 deaths and 4,26,816 recoveries. Delhi reported 4,454 cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 11.9% with 37,307 tests.

Information Gujarat's tally nears 2 lakh; Manipur reports 250 new infections

Gujarat reported a massive spike of 1,487 new cases. The state's tally has now reached 1,98,899, with 3,876 deaths and 1,81,187 recoveries. Manipur saw 250 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 23,650. 238 patients have died in the state while 20,374 have recovered.

Key updates Haryana's tally reaches 2.2 lakh; Maharashtra reports 4.1k new cases