England will be aiming to wrap up the three-match T20I series when they face hosts South Africa in the second T20I on Sunday at Boland Park. The Three Lions sealed a comfortable five-wicket victory in the first T20I on Friday. Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten 86 helped England breeze past a target of 180. Ahead of the second T20I, we present the preview.

SA South Africa need to sharpen things up

The Proteas did all the good work, restricting England to 119/4 in the first T20I, however, they let things slip at the death. Quinton de Kock could call Anrich Nortje for the clash on Sunday in place of Beuran Hendricks, who gave away a whopping 56 runs. SA's middle order also needs to go the extra mile and support Faf du Plessis.

England England have the desired depth to come out on top

England have plenty of depth in their ranks and this was visible in the first encounter. Despite a failure from their top order, the side had players taking up responsibility and getting the chase sorted. Sam Curran was excellent with the ball and he will be their prime asset as a leading all-rounder. England will hope to get the job done convincingly.

Information Dream11 team prediction, timing and TV listing

Dream11 team prediction: De Kock (wk), Buttler, Morgan (vc), Malan, Du Plessis (c), Stokes, Curran, Archer, Rabada, Nortje, Shamsi. The match is set to start at 6:00 PM IST. The match will be telecast live on the Sony Ten Network.

Starting XI Predicted starting XI of both teams

South Africa predicted starting XI: Quinton De Kock (C/WK), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf Du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, Petrus van Biljon, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje. England predicted starting XI: Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Information A look at the pitch report and conditions

As per reports, the weather is expected to be on the brighter side, with temperatures around 28 degrees Celsius. Pacers will be assisted in this high-scoring pitch. Anything around 170 will be par score.

