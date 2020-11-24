Japanese automaker Toyota has finally launched the facelifted version of its Innova Crysta MPV in India. The premium four-wheeler sports an updated front fascia and gets a spacious cabin with a host of equipment. It is offered with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines. As for the pocket-pinch, it costs upwards of Rs. 16.26 lakh. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Toyota Innova Crysta (facelift): At a glance

The Toyota Innova Crysta (facelift) comes in three trims: GX, VX, and range-topping ZX. It has a chrome-surrounded grille with horizontal slats, a sharp-looking front bumper with a blacked-out chin, sleek headlights, and round LED fog lamps. The MPV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear section features a body-colored bumper and wrap-around tail lamps.

Information Power and performance

The Toyota Innova Crysta (facelift) is offered with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.4-liter diesel motor that generates 148hp/343Nm and a 2.7-liter petrol mill that churns out 164hp/245Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The Toyota Innova Crysta (facelift) has a spacious cabin with auto climate control, leather seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The MPV houses a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also has dedicated buttons for volume control and other operations. For safety, there are multiple airbags, parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and an engine immobilizer.

Information What about the pricing?