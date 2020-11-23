Japanese automaker Toyota is likely to launch the facelifted version of its Innova Crysta in India tomorrow i.e. November 24, as per CarDekho. As for the highlights, the premium MPV will have a refreshed design and an all-black cabin with some added features. It will be offered with a choice of two BS6-compliant engines. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Toyota Innova Crysta (facelift): At a glance

Akin to the Indonesia-specific Toyota Innova Crysta (facelift), the India-bound model should come with a chrome-surrounded grille with horizontal slats, a muscular bonnet, updated bumpers, faux skid plates, and LED headlamps. On the sides, it will have indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, while the rear section will feature a body-colored bumper and wrap-around tail lamps.

Information Power and performance

The Toyota Innova Crysta (facelift) will be offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 2.4-liter diesel motor that generates 148hp/343Nm and a 2.7-liter petrol mill that churns out 164hp/245Nm. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors What will the cabin look like?

The Toyota Innova Crysta (facelift) will have an all-black cabin with auto climate control, an air purifier, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. The MPV will pack a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and connected car technology. For the safety of the passengers, it will offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, and parking cameras.

Information What about the pricing?