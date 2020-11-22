Last updated on Nov 22, 2020, 07:19 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Volvo is likely to launch the XC40 Recharge electric SUV in India around July next year, Team-BHP has reported.
As for the highlights, the car will look similar to its fuel-guzzling counterpart, barring a few cosmetic tweaks, and have a feature-loaded cabin. It shall sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and clock a top speed of 180km/h.
Here are more details.
The Volvo XC40 Recharge will have an eye-catching look, featuring a sealed fascia, LED headlamps, and 'Recharge' badging.
The car will be flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A charging port instead of a fuel cap and L-shaped tail lights will be present on the rear.
It should have a wheelbase of 2,702mm and a ground clearance of 211mm.
The Volvo XC40 Recharge will get a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, heated seats in the front and back, as well as a multifunctional steering wheel.
Multiple airbags, an emergency braking system, and a 360-degree camera will be there for passengers' safety.
The vehicle will also house an Android-based touchscreen infotainment panel with "Volvo On Call" connected-car technology support.
Volvo XC40 Recharge will get two 150kW electric motors and a 78kWh battery. The powertrain will deliver an output of 408hp/659Nm.
It shall be able to sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and clock a top-speed of 180km/h.
The battery delivers a range of over 400km on the WLTP cycle and can be charged up to 80% in 40 minutes using a fast-charger.
Pricing and availability details of the Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV will be announced at the launch event in July 2021. As for the pocket-pinch, it should be priced similar to the petrol-powered model, which costs Rs. 39.9 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.