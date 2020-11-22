Volvo is likely to launch the XC40 Recharge electric SUV in India around July next year, Team-BHP has reported. As for the highlights, the car will look similar to its fuel-guzzling counterpart, barring a few cosmetic tweaks, and have a feature-loaded cabin. It shall sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and clock a top speed of 180km/h. Here are more details.

Exteriors Volvo XC40 Recharge: At a glance

The Volvo XC40 Recharge will have an eye-catching look, featuring a sealed fascia, LED headlamps, and 'Recharge' badging. The car will be flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A charging port instead of a fuel cap and L-shaped tail lights will be present on the rear. It should have a wheelbase of 2,702mm and a ground clearance of 211mm.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

The Volvo XC40 Recharge will get a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, heated seats in the front and back, as well as a multifunctional steering wheel. Multiple airbags, an emergency braking system, and a 360-degree camera will be there for passengers' safety. The vehicle will also house an Android-based touchscreen infotainment panel with "Volvo On Call" connected-car technology support.

Engine Power and performance

Volvo XC40 Recharge will get two 150kW electric motors and a 78kWh battery. The powertrain will deliver an output of 408hp/659Nm. It shall be able to sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and clock a top-speed of 180km/h. The battery delivers a range of over 400km on the WLTP cycle and can be charged up to 80% in 40 minutes using a fast-charger.

Information How much will it cost?