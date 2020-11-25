India on Tuesday reported over 44,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 92.2 lakh cases. Nearly 500 fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours brought that death toll to 1,34,763. Delhi, Kerala, Gujarat, Manipur, and Rajasthan were among the states where infections continue to grow rapidly, with Rajasthan reporting a record single-day spike on Tuesday. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 91,77,840 COVID-19 cases, 1,34,218 deaths

Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 91,77,840 COVID-19 cases, including 1,34,218 deaths, 4,38,667 active cases, and 86,04,955 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 92,21,998 cases and 1,34,763 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 86.4 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Tuesday

Maharashtra: 17,89,800 total cases, 46,683 deaths, 16,58,879 recoveries. Karnataka: 8,76,425 total cases, 11,695 deaths, 8,40,099 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,63,843 total cases, 6,956 deaths, 8,43,863 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 7,73,176 total cases, 11,639 deaths, 7,49,662 recoveries. Kerala: 5,71,872 total cases, 2,095 deaths, 5,05,238 recoveries. Delhi: 5,40,541 total cases, 8,621 deaths, 4,93,419 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,31,050 total cases, 7,615 deaths, 4,99,507 recoveries.

Key updates Rajasthan reports record spike; 6.2k new cases in Delhi

Rajasthan reported the biggest single-day spike of 3,314 new cases. The total number of cases in the state has now reached 2,50,482, which includes 2,200 deaths and 2,23,085 recoveries. Delhi witnessed a massive spike of 6,224 new cases. For the first time in several days, the daily positivity rate dropped below 10% to 9.14%. 5,420 more people tested positive in Kerala.

Key updates Haryana's tally reaches 2.22 lakh; Gujarat reports 1.5k new cases

3,545 new cases pushed West Bengal's tally to 4,63,463. 8,121 patients have died while 4,30,462 have recovered. Haryana's tally rose to 2,22,292 with 2,329 new cases. The death toll is 2,249, while 1,99,278 patients have recovered. Gujarat saw the second-biggest spike of 1,510 new cases, pushing the tally past two lakh. The state has reported 2,00,409 cases, including 3,892 deaths and 1,82,473 recoveries.

Key updates 5.4k new cases in Maharashtra; Manipur reports 290 new cases