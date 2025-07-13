The trend marks the fourth consecutive month of positive inflows

FPIs continue bullish trend, invest ₹3,839cr in Indian equities

By Akash Pandey 06:25 pm Jul 13, 202506:25 pm

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have continued their buying spree in the Indian stock market, pouring in ₹3,839 crore so far this month. The trend marks the fourth consecutive month of positive inflows, following April's ₹4,223 crore and peaking at nearly ₹20,000 crore in May. The sustained investment has helped lift the market after a period of decline. However, it's worth noting that the Sensex is still around 3,500 points away from its all-time high.