UP Kanwar Yatra: Over 10,000 women police officers deployed

The Uttar Pradesh government has deployed over 10,000 women police officers for the Kanwar Yatra this year. The deployment is about 15% of the total force and includes 8,541 head constables and 1,486 sub-inspectors. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed a women-centric security model after a review meeting where officials said nearly six crore devotees are expected to participate in the yatra.

Security measures Women-centric security model The women-centric security model includes female constables at all women's help desks to assist and counsel devotees. Shakti Help Booths are also being set up in several districts with the help of women's voluntary organizations. Female police officers are also part of quick response teams (QRTs) on duty during night shifts for immediate assistance in emergencies.

Key focus Meerut zone sees highest deployment The Meerut zone, which is a major center for the yatra, has seen the highest deployment with 3,200 women police officers. These officers are stationed across districts like Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Hapur, and Ghaziabad. Drone surveillance, CCTV monitoring, and social media tracking are also being used to strengthen security further.