Sonam admits to planning honeymoon murder; her family cuts ties
What's the story
Sonam Raghuvanshi has reportedly confessed to planning the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.
The confession came after she was confronted with evidence by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), India Today reported, citing sources.
The evidence included CCTV footage showing her meeting with hired killers and a blood-stained shirt found at the crime scene that belonged to her.
Confessions made
Sonam's alleged lover had confessed to the crime
Sonam's alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, had also confessed to the crime a day before her.
He allegedly hired three contract killers—Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi—to carry out the murder.
On the fateful day, Sonam and Raja went for a trek, where they were later joined by the three men.
Once they reached a gorge near a waterfall in Sohra, they pushed Raja off the cliff, but he survived.
Details
Attackers used a machete bought in Guwahati
"They tried to push him off a cliff in a forest first, but it didn't work out," TOI quoted an officer in Indore as saying.
"Instead, the attackers used a machete bought in Guwahati and hacked Raja to death in a remote area, as Sonam watched," they said.
The body was discovered on June 2.
Amid the mounting evidence, Sonam's family, who initially claimed she was innocent, has reportedly cut all ties with her.
Family fallout
Sonam's brother publicly distances himself from her
Sonam's brother Govind said, "We have boycotted Sonam and society will too. We have cut ties with her."
"At that time, she was just crying and telling me that she was at the dhaba. I called the cops and asked them to go there... I am standing with the truth, my lawyer will fight on behalf of this (Raja's) family. If, like the police are saying, Sonam has confessed to this crime, then she is guilty," he said.
Disappearance details
Kushwaha had been working at victim's factory
Sonam had been missing since Raja's murder on May 23. She reappeared at a dhaba in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, where she called her brother Govind and was later arrested.
Before her marriage to Raja, Sonam was in a relationship with Raj, an employee at her family's business.
She had warned her family of "consequences" if they pressured her into marrying Raja. Despite this, the marriage took place.