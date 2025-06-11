What's the story

Sonam Raghuvanshi has reportedly confessed to planning the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

The confession came after she was confronted with evidence by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), India Today reported, citing sources.

The evidence included CCTV footage showing her meeting with hired killers and a blood-stained shirt found at the crime scene that belonged to her.