What's the story

Dr. Madri Kakoti, aka Dr. Medusa, an assistant professor in Lucknow University's linguistics department, has been booked for sedition.

The charges come after she, also a popular social media influencer, commented on the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Earlier, popular folk singer Neha Singh Rathore was also booked under sedition for her social media posts about the Pahalgam killings.

The horrific attack on April 22 left at least 26 dead and 17 injured.