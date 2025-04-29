Pahalgam: Who's Dr. Medusa, Lucknow University professor charged with sedition
What's the story
Dr. Madri Kakoti, aka Dr. Medusa, an assistant professor in Lucknow University's linguistics department, has been booked for sedition.
The charges come after she, also a popular social media influencer, commented on the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
Earlier, popular folk singer Neha Singh Rathore was also booked under sedition for her social media posts about the Pahalgam killings.
The horrific attack on April 22 left at least 26 dead and 17 injured.
Charges explained
What are the allegations against Dr. Kakoti?
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader Jatin Shukla filed the complaint that led to the FIR against Dr. Kakoti at Hasanganj Police Station.
Her social media posts allegedly consistently undermined India's unity and sovereignty.
"It appears that her intention is to incite riots in the country. Her posts are also being shared on Pakistani media channels such as @PTI_Promotion. Dr Kakoti frequently uses hateful and objectionable terms like "saffron terrorists" on her social media platforms," read the FIR.
Statement
Dr. Kakoti spoke against terror attack, follow-up discrimination against Kashmiris
Dr. Kakoti, who has 1,51,704 followers on X, shared multiple videos after the Pahalgam attack.
In one such video, she said that acts such as religious profiling before killing someone or questioning his/her religion before lynching are acts of terrorism. In the same way, job discrimination, denying housing to tenants on the basis of religion, and demolishing homes are also terrorism.
She was voicing her views regarding Kashmiri students across the country facing discrimination following the attack.
Have a look at one of Dr. Medusa's recent videos
Protect the KASHMIRI PEOPLE living outside Kashmir.— Dr.Medusa (@ms_medusssa) April 24, 2025
DEMAND JUSTICE, NOT REVENGE. pic.twitter.com/ZjhAbuRLVJ
She also demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation
27 Indians are dead. RESIGN @AmitShah If you can not ensure the safety of Indians, YOU MUST RESIGN.— Dr.Medusa (@ms_medusssa) April 23, 2025
AND THE REST OF YOU LOT. OPEN YOUR EYES TO THE REALITY THAT HATRED ONLY BEGETS HATRED. pic.twitter.com/VVPGzOPFCA
Reaction
University response and student protests
After her remarks, Dr Kakoti's comments led to protests by students at Lucknow University.
The university served her a show-cause notice, asking for a written explanation in five days and warning of disciplinary action.
Protests on campus led by ABVP included sloganeering and a memorandum to the vice-chancellor seeking strict action against her.
Legal proceedings
'What I said is a fact and 100% correct'
Police charged Dr. Kakoti under sedition, promoting enmity, hurting religious sentiments, disturbing public peace, and sections of the IT Act.
As the probe continues, social media is divided on "limits" of freedom of expression.
Meanwhile, Dr. Kakoti has stood her ground.
Speaking to ToI, she said, "What I said is a fact and 100% correct. There is nothing wrong...listing crimes which fall within the definition of causing 'terror.' I can't really take any responsibility for someone thinking it's about them."