Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre given days to live
What's the story
Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein and also an alleged victim of Prince Andrew's sexual abuse, has announced she is dying.
Giuffre posted the heartbreaking news on social media along with a picture of herself lying in a hospital bed after a major car accident.
"I've gone into kidney renal failure, they've given me four days to live," she wrote.
Giuffre was involved in a collision with a school bus.
Health update
Giuffre's social media post about her condition
She said a school bus "driving 110km" (68 mph) hit her car as it was slowing for a curve; however, she could not specify when or where the accident occurred.
Western Australia police and ambulance services said they had no records of such an accident happening in recent weeks.
But the police later stated that they had located records of a "minor crash" between a bus and a car on March 24.
Family support
Giuffre's father's response and representative's statement
Giuffre was one of the most notable accusers against sex offender Epstein.
Giuffre publicly accused Epstein of trafficking her and forcing her to have sex with his pals, including Prince Andrew, when she was 17. She further claimed that the prince knew she was underage in the United States at the time.
The royal, known as the Duke of York, has repeatedly denied the allegations.
Legal battles
Giuffre's history with Epstein and Prince Andrew
In 2021, she filed a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew in a New York federal court.
The lawsuit alleged Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell introduced Giuffre to Andrew in 2001, whom Maxwell then forced her into sex with.
The following year, she settled an out-of-court settlement with Andrew.
Epstein entered a guilty plea to state prostitution charges in 2008. Subsequently, in July 2019, he was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges.
He died by alleged suicide before his trial could begin.