What's the story

Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein and also an alleged victim of Prince Andrew's sexual abuse, has announced she is dying.

Giuffre posted the heartbreaking news on social media along with a picture of herself lying in a hospital bed after a major car accident.

"I've gone into kidney renal failure, they've given me four days to live," she wrote.

Giuffre was involved in a collision with a school bus.