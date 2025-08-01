Nitish Kumar doubles pay for cooks, watchmen ahead of polls
What's the story
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a major hike in the honorarium of support staff in government schools. The announcement comes ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The revised honorarium includes cooks under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme (MDMS), night watchmen, and physical education and health instructors. Cooks' monthly payment has been doubled from ₹1,650 to ₹3,300 while night watchmen's honorarium has increased from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000.
Value recognition
Health instructors' pay also increased
Physical education and health instructors have also received a pay hike, with their monthly honorarium going up from ₹8,000 to ₹16,000. The annual increment for eligible personnel has also been raised from ₹200 to ₹400. CM Kumar emphasized the important role these workers play in strengthening the education system and said that doubling their honorarium will boost their morale and lead to greater dedication in their duties.
Budget boost
Education budget increased from ₹4,366cr to ₹77,690cr
The CM also highlighted the evolution of the education sector since his government took over in November 2005. He said that the education budget has increased from ₹4,366 crore in 2005 to ₹77,690 crore in 2025. The progress includes massive teacher recruitment, new school buildings, and infrastructure development.
Support expansion
Other working-class measures taken by government
The Bihar government has also taken other measures to support various working-class and grassroots segments. The journalist pension scheme was increased from ₹6,000 to ₹15,000. Social security pensions for the elderly, disabled, and widows were hiked from ₹400 to ₹1,100. ASHA workers' incentive was raised from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000 while MAMTA workers now get ₹600 per delivery instead of the earlier amount of ₹300. Bihar elections are scheduled to take place later this year, in October or November.