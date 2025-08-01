Nitish Kumar doubles pay for cooks, watchmen ahead of polls 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a major hike in the honorarium of support staff in government schools. The announcement comes ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The revised honorarium includes cooks under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme (MDMS), night watchmen, and physical education and health instructors. Cooks' monthly payment has been doubled from ₹1,650 to ₹3,300 while night watchmen's honorarium has increased from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000.

Value recognition Health instructors' pay also increased Physical education and health instructors have also received a pay hike, with their monthly honorarium going up from ₹8,000 to ₹16,000. The annual increment for eligible personnel has also been raised from ₹200 to ₹400. CM Kumar emphasized the important role these workers play in strengthening the education system and said that doubling their honorarium will boost their morale and lead to greater dedication in their duties.

Budget boost Education budget increased from ₹4,366cr to ₹77,690cr The CM also highlighted the evolution of the education sector since his government took over in November 2005. He said that the education budget has increased from ₹4,366 crore in 2005 to ₹77,690 crore in 2025. The progress includes massive teacher recruitment, new school buildings, and infrastructure development.