Bihar CM Nitish Kumar responded to Lalu's invite

'Doors open for Nitish Kumar,' says Lalu Yadav; former responds

By Chanshimla Varah 05:08 pm Jan 02, 202505:08 pm

What's the story Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has responded to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's invitation to rejoin the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. "Kya bol rahe hain (What are you saying)," he said in response. The RJD leader had said, "Our doors are open (for Nitish). He should also unbolt his gates." This comes as Bihar prepares for its upcoming Assembly elections later this year.

Political alliance

Nitish Kumar's JD(U) remains committed to NDA

Kumar's Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), is currently an ally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The alliance was challenged after the recent Lok Sabha polls, where the BJP won 240 seats, falling short of a majority. The JD(U) won 12 seats, making it an important ally for NDA. The NDA's majority depended on the JD(U) and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which won 16 seats.

Political forecast

Tejashwi Yadav predicts end of Nitish's tenure

Unlike his father Lalu, Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition in Bihar, has predicted the end of Kumar's tenure. He said the new year would bring a "new harvest" and government focused on health, education, and jobs. Last week, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra also made a similar comment. He said politics is about possibilities and decisions would be taken if Kumar parts ways with the BJP.

Alliance criticism

RJD critical of BJP-JD(U) alliance

Notably, the RJD has been reconsidering his allegiance amid reports of disagreements over projecting Kumar as NDA's CM face for Bihar elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently did not rule out the prospect of the NDA entering the elections with the same tactic it used in Maharashtra, where it won without naming a CM face. The tension was palpable when Kumar visited Delhi to pay respects to the family of former PM Manmohan Singh, but didn't meet BJP leaders.