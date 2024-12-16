Summarize Simplifying... In short Priyanka Gandhi, a prominent Indian politician, recently displayed a bag with 'Palestine' written on it in Parliament, sparking reactions from the opposition party, BJP.

This gesture follows her meeting with Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, a Palestinian diplomat, where she expressed her criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza and called for global accountability.

Her stance has been seen as controversial by some, but she remains steadfast in her support for Palestine. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra carrying a 'Palestine' bag

Priyanka Gandhi carries 'Palestine' bag in Parliament; BJP reacts

By Chanshimla Varah 03:05 pm Dec 16, 202403:05 pm

What's the story In a bold statement in Parliament on Monday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra carried a bag with "Palestine" written on it. The bag also had symbols of Palestinian solidarity, including a watermelon, a well-known motif of resistance. The colors of a sliced watermelon—with red pulp, green-white rind, and black seeds—are the same as those on the Palestinian flag. A photo of her carrying around the bag was posted on social media by Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed.

Political backlash

BJP leader criticizes Gandhi's 'Palestine' bag gesture

Reacting to the image, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra said, "The Gandhi family has always been carrying the bag of appeasement. The appeasement bag is the reason behind their rout in elections." Gandhi's show of support for Palestine comes after she met Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, Charge d'affaires of the Palestine Embassy in New Delhi, recently.

Twitter Post

A gesture of compassion, commitment to justice, wrote Mohamed

Diplomatic dialogue

Gandhi's meeting with Palestinian diplomat

During the meeting, Jazer congratulated Gandhi on her election victory from Kerala's Wayanad constituency and called on India to take the lead in pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza. Gandhi has been a vocal critic of Israel's actions in Gaza, describing them "barbaric" and accusing the country of committing "genocidal actions." In July, she posted on X, calling the situation in Gaza a "horrific genocide." She urged global action to hold Israel accountable for what she termed as war crimes.