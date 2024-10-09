Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned Malayalam actor and the first General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), TP Madhavan, has passed away at 88.

Despite health challenges in his later years, he leaves behind a rich legacy in Malayalam cinema, earning him the Ramu Karyat and Prem Nazir Awards.

Malayalam actor, AMMA's first general secretary, TP Madhavan (88) dies

By Tanvi Gupta 12:39 pm Oct 09, 202412:39 pm

What's the story The Malayalam film industry is mourning the loss of one of its most respected figures, TP Madhavan, who reportedly passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital in Kollam, Kerala. He was 88. The cause of his death has not been disclosed. Known for his significant contributions to Malayalam cinema during the '1980s and '1990s, Madhavan had an impressive portfolio of over 600 films.

Career evolution

Madhavan's journey from villain to character roles

Madhavan started his acting career at 40, after meeting actor Madhu. His first role was in the 1975 film Raagam, where he played villainous characters before moving on to comedy and character roles. He was also known for films like Maalgudi Days, Sarkar Colony, and Malabar Wedding. Before acting, he ran advertising agencies in Mumbai and Kolkata. Interestingly, he was also selected for the Indian Army but had to withdraw due to a hand fracture.

Off-screen contributions

Madhavan's leadership in AMMA and personal life

Apart from his acting career, Madhavan served as the first General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). He was diagnosed with amnesia in his later years, a condition that brought his acting career to an end. He spent his last days at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram. The late actor is survived by daughter Devika and son Raja Krishna Menon, a celebrated director of Bollywood films like Chef, Airlift, and Pippa.

Honors

Madhavan's accolades and legacy in Malayalam cinema

Madhavan's contributions to cinema were recognized with the Ramu Karyat Award and the Prem Nazir Award. Despite his later life health challenges, he leaves behind a rich legacy in Malayalam cinema that spans over four decades. His versatility as an actor earned him a devoted fan base, and his leadership within AMMA helped shape the industry's growth. May he rest in peace.