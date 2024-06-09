Next Article

By Tanvi Gupta 01:45 pm Jun 09, 2024

What's the story Acclaimed cinematographer and filmmaker, Amal Neerad, has announced his latest project titled Bougainvillea, two years after the success of his gangster action film Bheeshma Parvam. The first look poster was unveiled on Sunday, featuring the central cast and providing a sneak peek into the movie's world. The poster displays actors Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Jyothirmayi, Sharaf U Dheen, Veena Nandakumar, and Srinda in a fierce avatar.

Poster details

'Bougainvillea' poster hints at action-packed film

The unveiled poster of Bougainvillea is steeped in blood-red hues, suggesting another action-packed film from Neerad. It features Boban at the center, holding a shotgun, while Faasil points a pistol with an intense expression. Jyothirmayi stands to Boban's right, sporting a salt-and-pepper look and wielding another shotgun. Dheen, Nandakumar, and Srinda add to the intensity in the background. The film is expected to follow the stylish action genre—reminiscent of Neerad's previous works.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the poster here

Reunion

Fans eager for Faasil and Boban's on-screen reunion

Fans are eagerly awaiting updates on the upcoming film featuring Faasil and Boban, marking their first on-screen reunion since their 2017 movie, Take Off. Recently, Boban made a cameo in Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha and is set to star in Grrr, directed by Jay K. Meanwhile, Faasil is preparing to reprise his role as IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Allu Arjun-led Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is set for August 15 release.

Career overview

Neerad's journey from cinematographer to filmmaker

Neerad embarked on his career as a cinematographer in 2004 with Ranjith's Black, featuring Mammootty in the lead role. His directorial debut came three years later with Big B, also starring Mammootty, which has since gained a cult following. Neerad's subsequent films, including Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded, Anwar, Bachelor Party, Iyobinte Pustakam, Comrade in America, Varathan, and Bheeshma Parvam have all amassed significant fanbases.