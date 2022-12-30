Entertainment

Year wrap: 2022's best performances in South Indian films

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 30, 2022, 06:09 pm 2 min read

Take a look at South Indian movies' best performances of the year

It looks like the year 2022 got over in a jiffy! Several timeless epics released this year have already found their way into the pages of history books. When it comes to South Indian entertainment, the year has seen so many highly-awaited movies hitting theaters. While we are at it, let's look at some of the best performances of the year.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil

Two important Kollywood movies released this year were Ponniyin Selvan I and Vikram. While all actors in the movies have made them the successful ventures that they are, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's role as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan and Fahadh Faasil's role as Amar in Vikram stood out. While Ponniyin Selvan was directed by Mani Ratnam, Lokesh Kanagaraj helmed Vikram led by Kamal Haasan.

Darshana Rajendran, Pranav Mohanlal

In Mollywood, there weren't many megahit ventures like the rest of the South Indian languages. But several acclaimed movies were released this year. Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey led by Darshana Rajendran will age like a fine wine and the actor's role in the film is a note-worthy performance. Pranav Mohanlal, who made his debut in Hridayam, gained national fame with his role.

Rishab Shetty, Rakshit Shetty

Kannada movies stole the limelight this year with epic movies like Kantara and 777 Charlie. And the men of the year for Sandalwood were the lead actors of these two movies: Rishab Shetty (Kantara) and Rakshit Shetty (777 Charlie). Rishab Shetty, besides playing the lead role in Kantara also directed the movie and his performance received acclaim from cinephiles and critics across the country.

Ram Charan, Jr. NTR

It's impossible to not mention RRR, which has gotten into the Oscars race. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film saw the best performances from Ram Charan and Jr. NTR yet. They played the real-life freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. Even months after the film's release, it is still making the headlines, thanks to the actors' splendid performances.