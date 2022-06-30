Entertainment

'RRR' nominated for Best Picture at Hollywood Critics Association Awards

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 30, 2022, 04:43 pm 2 min read

'RRR' has been nominated for HCA Awards for Best Picture.

SS Rajamouli's RRR is creating waves abroad, especially in the US! After an immensely successful box office run back at home, the film is winning hearts abroad with its epic storyline and high-octane action sequences. Adding to RRR's fame, it is now the first Indian film to be nominated under the Best Picture category in the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Awards 2022 nominees list!

Context Why does this story matter?

RRR featuring actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead was released in theaters on March 25.

The film landed on Netflix on May 20 and had reportedly amassed over 45M hours of streaming across the world as announced by Netflix India!

RRR also emerged as the second Hindi film to score a double century (Rs. 200cr business) after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competition 'RRR' to compete with 'Top Gun 2,' 'The Batman,' more

Rajamouli's RRR is the only Indian movie to have enlisted itself for the HCA's Midseason Awards 2022. While this is a great feat for the film, RRR will be competing against some of the best Hollywood films. This includes Tom Cruise's blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick, Robert Pattinson's The Batman, and Elvis starring Austin Butler, to name a few.

Post Winners of HCA Awards will be revealed on Friday

The HCA took to its official Twitter handle and announced the list of contenders for the prestigious awards on Wednesday. Soon after the list was out, RRR's official Twitter account also reacted to the news. They tweeted, "Happy to see #RRRMovie nominated for Best Picture @HCACritics #RRR (sic)." The winners of the Hollywood Critics Association Awards will be revealed on Friday (July 1).

Information All about film's plot, cast, overseas collection

Rajamouli's period action film reportedly grossed over Rs. 1,200cr at the overseas box office. RRR narrated the fictional life of Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr. NTR), and their fight against British oppression. The film also starred actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in prominent roles. RRR earned a spot on the Rotten Tomatoes Best Films list for 2022, too.