Entertainment

'The Archies': Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda-Khushi Kapoor starrer's first-look teaser out

'The Archies': Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda-Khushi Kapoor starrer's first-look teaser out

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 14, 2022, 03:42 pm 2 min read

'The Archies' gets first look and teaser (Photo credit: Twitter/@NetflixIndia)

Netflix and Tiger Baby have finally shared the first look of their upcoming film, The Archies. The film features a new ensemble of actors who will essay the roles of the iconic comic characters. The Archies will go back in time to narrate how the teenage rock band came into existence. Zoya Akhtar serves as the producer and director of the film. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The announcement of the film, based on the lives of the iconic comic characters, was shared by Akhtar last year.

To note, Netflix already has Riverdale, a popular series that is based on Archie Comics.

Netflix described the film as a "musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves, and everything young adult."

It is expected to exclusively premiere on Netflix in 2023.

Cast Get to know the cast of 'The Archies'

The film features Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda (Archie), Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan (Veronica), and Boney Kapoor-Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor (Betty). Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina also play pivotal roles. In the teaser, the actors are seen dressed in clothing inspired by the '60s. We also hear a soulful track by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders in the background.

Twitter Post Watch the teaser here

The sun is out, the news is out! Come meet your new friends.

Presenting to you the cast of The Archies, directed by the fantastic Zoya Akhtar. pic.twitter.com/vOtm29V0gP — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 14, 2022

Quotes Families of the celeb kids show their support

The families of the lead actors shared the teaser on social media to show their support in adorable ways. Gauri Khan tweeted, "Congratulations... all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies. And who better than #ZoyaAkhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it Suhana!!!!!! (sic)" Bachchan wrote, "Another SONrise... my grandson. All the blessings, Agastya. Love you (sic)."

Details Cast members' looks inspired by comic characters

Interestingly, the cast's looks have subtle resemblances to the original characters. Khan has long black hair like Veronica and Kapoor has short bangs like Betty. Nanda doesn't have Archie's red hair but does sport curls. Notably, this film—touted to be a coming-of-age musical drama—also marks the trio's Bollywood debut. Talking about the project, Akhtar previously stated the comic crew will get "Down and Desi."