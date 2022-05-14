Entertainment

Kamal Haasan faces police case over 'Vikram's 'Pathala Pathala' song

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 14, 2022, 12:59 pm 2 min read

Kamaal Haasan has landed in controversy once again

Upcoming Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram's first song, Pathala Pathala, sparked controversy just a day after its release. The song contained "offensive lyrics" that allegedly went against the central government. As a result of this, a police case has been filed against the actor in Chennai by a social activist named Selvam, who claimed the song "divides" people. More details inside.

Complaint The lyrics 'mock' the government: Selvam

Selvam filed the complaint against Haasan at the Chennai Police Commissioner's office. He claimed the song mocks the Centre and disses its COVID-19 management and the remaining funds in the treasury. Subsequently, the team of Vikram has been asked to remove the offensive lyrics, said reports. Selvam reportedly also filed a petition at the Madras High Court to ban the actor's upcoming release.

Information Haasan has got into controversies before

This isn't the first time Haasan got caught in controversy ahead of his film releases. His films like Virumaandi (2004) and Vishwaroopam I (2013), among others, courted controversy before their release. Meanwhile, despite the controversy, Pathala Pathala—composed by Anirudh Ravichander—gained over 20 million views on YouTube (at the time of writing). Notably, in the song's lyrical video, 67-year-old Haasan is also seen dancing effortlessly.

Details Interesting details about the upcoming film

The film marks Kollywood director Lokesh Kanagaraj's second association with Vijay Sethupathi, who is playing the villain in this film. Vikram also marks the maiden collaboration of the director with Haasan and Fahadh Faasil. Also, all three lead actors will be seen sharing screen space for the first time. Reportedly, the makers splurged Rs. 30cr to transform Haasan into a 30-year-old for the film.

Cast All about 'Vikram's cast and other details

Apart from Haasan, Sethupathi, and Faasil, the film features Antony Varghese and Arjun Das, among others. Moreover, Shanvi Srivastava will appear opposite Haasan's Vikram in his flashback scenes. The film, bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International, will get a pan-India release on June 3 this year. Reportedly, the satellite rights of Vikram have been sold for a staggering Rs. 112cr.