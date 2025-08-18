How Josh Hazlewood has fared versus SA in ODIs: Stats

Seamer Josh Hazlewood will lead Australia's pace attack in the impending ODI series against South Africa . The first of the three-match series will be held at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns, on August 19. Hazlewood will be the key to Australia's pace battery in the absence of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. As per ESPNcricinfo, the right-arm seamer averages 27.07 against the Proteas.

Stats His stats against SA Since playing his maiden ODI against South Africa in 2014, Hazlewood has consistently found success. Facing the Proteas 17 times, the Australian seamer has taken 28 wickets at an average of 27.07. His tally includes a fifer (5/31 in 2014), which came in a losing cause at WACA, Perth. Hazlewood's economy rate against South Africa in the format reads 4.99.

Home, away Hazlewood has excelled at home, neutral venues Hazlewood has fared well against South Africa at home. In seven home ODIs, the Australian pacer has taken 12 wickets at an average of 26.66. His economy rate in this regard is 4.83. Meanwhile, Hazlewood has scalped eight wickets in five away ODIs against SA at 36.75. He also owns eight wickets at neutral venues with an average of 18.00.