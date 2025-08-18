Men's Hundred: Who is hat-trick hero Sonny Baker?

Sonny Baker, a rising star in English cricket, made headlines by taking a stunning hat-trick for Manchester Originals against Northern Superchargers in the 2025 Men's Hundred at Old Trafford. Baker's exceptional performance helped the Originals defend their total of 171/3 and bowl out the Superchargers for just 114 runs. Notably, Baker recently received his maiden England call-up after previously representing England Lions on their Australia tour (2024-25).

Hat-trick heroics Baker dismisses these batters Baker's first wicket came when he dismissed Dawid Malan (19) on the 50th delivery. The young fast bowler came back to dismiss Tom Lawes (4) and Jacob Duffy (0) on the 86th and 87th balls respectively, completing his hat-trick. Baker ended his spell with impressive figures of 3/21 with three balls remaining in his quota. Meanwhile, Josh Tongue also took three wickets for the Originals.

Information Baker joins these names According to Wisden, Baker has become only the fourth bowler in men's Hundred history to take a hat-trick. He joined Sam Curran (2024), Imran Tahir (2023), and Tymal Mills (2021).

Career trajectory Who is Sonny Baker? Baker, a 21-year-old fast bowler from Devon, has made a name for himself with his raw pace. He also swings the ball at high speeds. He has been steadily climbing through Somerset, England Under 19, and England Lions. As per ESPNcricinfo, Baker became the first player to make their professional T20 debut in the Hundred (2022). As of now, he has taken 22 wickets from 19 T20s at 24.81.