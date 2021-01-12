-
Vijay's 'Master's clips leaked online ahead of its theatrical releaseLast updated on Jan 12, 2021, 03:29 pm
-
Ahead of the release of the Tamil action film Master, a few clips from the movie were allegedly leaked online.
The clips from the movie, featuring superstar Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, were reportedly leaked by an employee of the Sony Digital Company.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the highly-anticipated movie is scheduled for release on January 13.
Here are more details on this.
-
-
Details
Makers to take legal action against the accused
-
According to reports, within hours of the leak, it was found that an employee from Sony Digital Company had shared scenes from the movie on the internet.
The makers are now planning to take legal action against the accused.
Meanwhile, the film's director and producers have requested fans not to share the pirated clips of the movie.
-
Details
Please don't share it: Kanagaraj
-
Kanagaraj requested fans not to share the said clips.
He tweeted, "All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it. Thank u all (sic)."
The movie's production company, XB Film Creators also asked fans not to forward the illegally uploaded clips of the movie.
-
Twitter Post
Here is the tweet by XB Film Creators
-
Team #Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us at report@blockxpiracy.com— XB Film Creators (@XBFilmCreators) January 11, 2021
-
Support
Celebrities also sided with makers of 'Master' against piracy
-
Several fellow film stars and directors came out in support of the movie's team.
Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj took to social media to express solidarity with the cast and crew of Master and wrote, "It's hard work of hundreds of people... Please don't encourage piracy (sic)."
"Don't worry Lokesh brother... Master will cross this hurdle too and be a blockbuster...(sic)," he added.
-
Cinemas
It was earlier supposed to be released with full occupancy
-
To recall, the government of Tamil Nadu had recently raised the permissible occupancy in cinema halls from the existing 50% to 100%.
However, that move received backlash from several corners over the risk of the coronavirus' spread.
The state government has since withdrawn the order after the Centre raised an objection to it and called it the "dilution of Ministry of Home Affairs' order."
-
Movie
What is 'Master' all about?
-
Master, one of the most-awaited movies of 2021, will hit the theaters tomorrow.
The filming of the movie had begun in late-2019 and ended in February 2020, but due to the pandemic, the release date of the movie was pushed to this year.
Vijay will reportedly essay the role of a college professor while Sethupathi will be seen as the antagonist.