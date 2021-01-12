Ahead of the release of the Tamil action film Master, a few clips from the movie were allegedly leaked online. The clips from the movie, featuring superstar Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, were reportedly leaked by an employee of the Sony Digital Company. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the highly-anticipated movie is scheduled for release on January 13. Here are more details on this.

Details Makers to take legal action against the accused

According to reports, within hours of the leak, it was found that an employee from Sony Digital Company had shared scenes from the movie on the internet. The makers are now planning to take legal action against the accused. Meanwhile, the film's director and producers have requested fans not to share the pirated clips of the movie.

Details Please don't share it: Kanagaraj

Kanagaraj requested fans not to share the said clips. He tweeted, "All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it. Thank u all (sic)." The movie's production company, XB Film Creators also asked fans not to forward the illegally uploaded clips of the movie.

Twitter Post Here is the tweet by XB Film Creators

Team #Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us at report@blockxpiracy.com — XB Film Creators (@XBFilmCreators) January 11, 2021

Support Celebrities also sided with makers of 'Master' against piracy

Several fellow film stars and directors came out in support of the movie's team. Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj took to social media to express solidarity with the cast and crew of Master and wrote, "It's hard work of hundreds of people... Please don't encourage piracy (sic)." "Don't worry Lokesh brother... Master will cross this hurdle too and be a blockbuster...(sic)," he added.

Cinemas It was earlier supposed to be released with full occupancy

To recall, the government of Tamil Nadu had recently raised the permissible occupancy in cinema halls from the existing 50% to 100%. However, that move received backlash from several corners over the risk of the coronavirus' spread. The state government has since withdrawn the order after the Centre raised an objection to it and called it the "dilution of Ministry of Home Affairs' order."

Movie What is 'Master' all about?