Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, have been blessed with a baby girl. Kohli's elder brother Vikas has shared the first picture of the baby and it has taken the internet by storm. He posted an adorable photo of the baby girl's feet and wrote "Welcome." The beloved couple had announced their pregnancy in August 2020. Here's more.

Details Angel in the house, wrote Vikas

Sharing a picture of Kohli and Sharma's first child, Vikas wrote, "Happiness overboard .... angel in the house (sic)." Kohli's niece Mehak Dhingra also shared a heartfelt post and wrote, "So happy. beautiful little princess has arrived. New addition in our family (sic)," while his sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra said, "Congratulations proud parents Virat and Anushka (sic)."

Instagram Post Here is the first picture of the baby

Instagram post A post shared by vk0681 on January 12, 2021 at 11:09 am IST

Announcement Kohli shared the happy news yesterday

Yesterday, Kohli took to Twitter and announced that he and Sharma have been blessed with a baby girl. He tweeted, "We are thrilled to share with you that we've been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes (sic)." "Anushka and the baby are both healthy," added the cricket star.

Congratulations Celebrities congratulated the couple on social media

Not just fans, but celebrities from the sports and film fraternity were also thrilled with the news. Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, among others congratulated the couple on becoming parents. "Welcome to parenthood. A big hug to the little one, who'll give you happiness like you've never experienced before," wrote Team India all-rounder Pandya.

Pregnancy The couple had announced pregnancy last year

The couple, who got married on December 11, 2017, had announced their pregnancy amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year. Calling the pandemic a weird blessing, Sharma recently stated, "Virat was around and I could keep it a secret." The couple was often spotted outside the doctor's clinic, and heading out to grab lunch, during the pregnancy.

Work Sharma plans to resume work soon