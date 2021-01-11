-
It's a baby girl for Anushka Sharma and Virat KohliLast updated on Jan 11, 2021, 04:23 pm
-
Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have become parents to a baby girl, the star cricketer informed on social media on Monday.
Kohli revealed that the baby was born in the afternoon and both Anushka and their first-born are doing well.
He thanked his well-wishers, fans, and supporters for the love they showered on them.
Congratulations, you two!
-
In this articleKohli is now a father!
-
Twitter Post
Kohli is now a father!
-
January 11, 2021