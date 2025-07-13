By the numbers: Wimbledon 2025, men's singles final preview

Men's singles tennis world number one, Jannik Sinner , will take on number two Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final at Wimbledon 2025. The match is scheduled to start at 8:30pm IST on Sunday. Sinner, who recently defeated Novak Djokovic in the semi-final, will be aiming to deny Alcaraz his third consecutive title at this prestigious tournament. Here are further details and stats.

H2H Here's the head-to-head record The last time Sinner and Alcaraz met was in the French Open final last month. Alcaraz staged a remarkable comeback from two sets down to defeat Sinner in an epic five-set battle. The Spaniard leads their head-to-head record 8-4 from 12 meetings on the ATP Tour and has won all of their last five encounters. This will be the pair's 5th meeting in a final on the ATP Tour. Alcaraz leads Sinner 3-1 in ATP event finals.

Do you know? Alcaraz is aiming beat Sinner in fourth straight finals Alcaraz has beaten Sinner in each of the pair's last three meetings which have been finals. Apart from winning the French Open, Alcaraz beat Sinner in the final of 2025 ATP Masters 1000 Rome. He also won the Beijing title in 2024.

Information 8 Grand Slam titles between them As mentioned, Sinner has won three Grand Slam titles - 2 Australian Open honors (2024-25) and one US Open (2024). Alcaraz owns 5 Grand Slam titles - 2 Wimbledon honors (2023-24), 2 French Open titles (2024-25) and one US Open (2022).

80-19 Sinner is 80-19 at Grand Slams Sinner, who is chasing his maiden Wimbledon crown, owns a 19-4 win-loss record. Overall at Grand Slams, the Italian owns a win-loss record of 80-19. Sinner, who is a three-time Grand Slam winner and a one-time runner-up, is 19-1 this season. He won the season-opening Australian Open before losing in the final at Roland Garros. This is his 3rd straight Slam final in 2025.

77-12 Alcaraz owns 77-12 win-loss record at Grand Slams Alcaraz is a five-time Grand Slam winner. Besides his two Wimbledon titles (2023-2024), he has won one US Open and two French Open honors. With this result, Alcaraz has raced to a 77-12 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At Wimbledon, his win-loss tally reads 24-2. Notably, Alcaraz came into Wimbledon 2025 after winning the French Open. He is 17-1 at Slams this year.

2025 Their story in 2025 Alacarz has won 5 titles on the ATP Tour this season. Notably, he has won each of his last three tournaments - HSBC Championships, French Open and Italian Open. Before that, he won the Monte-Carlo Masters in April and the ATP Rotterdam in February. Overall, he owns 21 career titles in men's singles. Sinner has won 1 title on the ATP Tour this season. It was the Australian Open. However, he has only featured in 5 tournaments this year, including Wimbledon and has reached four finals.