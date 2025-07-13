By the numbers: Wimbledon 2025, men's singles final preview
What's the story
Men's singles tennis world number one, Jannik Sinner, will take on number two Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final at Wimbledon 2025. The match is scheduled to start at 8:30pm IST on Sunday. Sinner, who recently defeated Novak Djokovic in the semi-final, will be aiming to deny Alcaraz his third consecutive title at this prestigious tournament. Here are further details and stats.
H2H
Here's the head-to-head record
The last time Sinner and Alcaraz met was in the French Open final last month. Alcaraz staged a remarkable comeback from two sets down to defeat Sinner in an epic five-set battle. The Spaniard leads their head-to-head record 8-4 from 12 meetings on the ATP Tour and has won all of their last five encounters. This will be the pair's 5th meeting in a final on the ATP Tour. Alcaraz leads Sinner 3-1 in ATP event finals.
Do you know?
Alcaraz is aiming beat Sinner in fourth straight finals
Alcaraz has beaten Sinner in each of the pair's last three meetings which have been finals. Apart from winning the French Open, Alcaraz beat Sinner in the final of 2025 ATP Masters 1000 Rome. He also won the Beijing title in 2024.
Information
8 Grand Slam titles between them
As mentioned, Sinner has won three Grand Slam titles - 2 Australian Open honors (2024-25) and one US Open (2024). Alcaraz owns 5 Grand Slam titles - 2 Wimbledon honors (2023-24), 2 French Open titles (2024-25) and one US Open (2022).
80-19
Sinner is 80-19 at Grand Slams
Sinner, who is chasing his maiden Wimbledon crown, owns a 19-4 win-loss record. Overall at Grand Slams, the Italian owns a win-loss record of 80-19. Sinner, who is a three-time Grand Slam winner and a one-time runner-up, is 19-1 this season. He won the season-opening Australian Open before losing in the final at Roland Garros. This is his 3rd straight Slam final in 2025.
77-12
Alcaraz owns 77-12 win-loss record at Grand Slams
Alcaraz is a five-time Grand Slam winner. Besides his two Wimbledon titles (2023-2024), he has won one US Open and two French Open honors. With this result, Alcaraz has raced to a 77-12 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At Wimbledon, his win-loss tally reads 24-2. Notably, Alcaraz came into Wimbledon 2025 after winning the French Open. He is 17-1 at Slams this year.
2025
Their story in 2025
Alacarz has won 5 titles on the ATP Tour this season. Notably, he has won each of his last three tournaments - HSBC Championships, French Open and Italian Open. Before that, he won the Monte-Carlo Masters in April and the ATP Rotterdam in February. Overall, he owns 21 career titles in men's singles. Sinner has won 1 title on the ATP Tour this season. It was the Australian Open. However, he has only featured in 5 tournaments this year, including Wimbledon and has reached four finals.
Viewing details
Where to watch the final?
The Wimbledon 2025 men's singles final between Sinner and Alcaraz will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will also be telecast live on Star Sports Network TV channels across the country. This highly anticipated clash promises to be a thrilling encounter as both players seek glory at this iconic Grand Slam tournament.
Twitter Post
Final!
🚨 THE REMATCH IS HAPPENING 🚨@janniksin will face @carlosalcaraz in the Wimbledon final on Sunday!@Wimbledon | #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/JedFZHXoZL— ATP Tour (@atptour) July 11, 2025