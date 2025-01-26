Jannik Sinner retains Australian Open title: Check his prize money
What's the story
Italian star Jannik Sinner successfully defended his Australian Open title, keeping his place as the world's top-ranked tennis player intact.
The Italian star crushed world number two Alexander Zverev to win the men's singles final 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena.
Notably, Sinner became the first Italian player with three Grand Slam singles titles.
He received a prize money of A$3.5 million post the win.
History
Sinner's historic Australian Open victory
Sinner has become the first Italian to win three Grand Slam titles.
Besides defending his Australian Open title, Sinner also won the 2024 US Open. The Italian broke the record of Nicola Pietrangeli, who claimed back-to-French Open men's singles titles (1959-60).
Sinner is also the first man to retain the Australian Open title since Novak Djokovic (2019-21).
Rewards
Sinner's ranking and earnings post-victory
Sinner's successful title defense has also earned him another 2,000 ranking points, keeping his total at 11,830. This puts him nearly 4,000 points in front of any other player in the ATP Rankings.
Apart from ranking points, Sinner also received a prize money of A$3.5 million for his victory—an increase of A$350,000 compared to his previous Grand Slam win in Melbourne.
Career earnings
Sinner rises in all-time earnings list
With his latest earnings, Sinner has now moved to eighth in the all-time men's singles career prize money earners. He goes past both Carlos Alcaraz and Stan Wawrinka with this.
The top of this elite list remains Novak Djokovic, who despite an injury-induced retirement in his semi-final match against Zverev, added to his collection.
Djokovic's journey
How much did Djokovic earn?
Djokovic equaled his 2024 semi-final run, gaining another 800 ranking points. He will remain at 3,900 points when the ATP Rankings get updated.
The Serbian star also earned A$1.1 million for his performance in the tournament, edging closer to the $190 million mark in career prize money.
Despite an early exit due to injury, Djokovic was able to climb a spot in the ATP Rankings (world number six).
Alcaraz's journey
Alcaraz's earnings at Australian Open
World number three, Carlos Alcaraz had a tough tournament, losing to Djokovic in the quarter-final. This is the second consecutive year when Alcaraz failed to reach the semi-finals in Melbourne.
However, he did earn 400 ranking points and A$665,000 in prize money for his efforts.
The young Spaniard now occupies ninth place in the men's singles all-time standings.