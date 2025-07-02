Wimbledon 2025: Madison Keys storms into third round

American star Madison Keys thrashed Olga Danilovic to reach the third round of 2025 Wimbledon . The sixth seed claimed a 6-4, 6-2 win in the women's singles second-round clash at Court 2. She was at her absolute best in the second set. Keys, who won the Australian Open earlier this year, now has 27 match-wins at the grass-court Slam. Here are the key stats.

Match stats A look at match stats Keys won a total of 71 points and 19 winners throughout the match. She served three aces compared to Danilovic's two. The former had a win percentage of 73 and 33 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted four of her 13 break points. Notably, Danilovic had more unforced errors (27) than Keys (23). The latter registered seven double-faults.

Wimbledon Keys into third round Keys has reached the third round at Wimbledon for the fourth successive edition she has featured in. The American star has not gone past the quarter-final at this Slam. She is now 27-10 at Wimbledon. The 2025 Australian Open champion now has a win-loss record of 122-46 at Grand Slams. She lost the French Open quarter-final earlier this year.