Lorenzo Musetti beats Frances Tiafoe, reaches 2025 French Open semis
By Rajdeep Saha
Jun 03, 2025 10:20 pm
Lorenzo Musetti has reached the last four of the 2025 French Open after downing Frances Tiafoe in four sets on Tuesday.
8th seed Musetti overcame 15th seed Tiafoe 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Musetti has reached just his 2nd semi-final at Grand Slams (also 2024 Wimbledon).
For Tiafoe, he missed out on a 3rd semi-final appearance at Grand Slams.
Here are the match stats
Italian star Musetti doled out 8 aces compared to Tiafoe's 4. Musetti committed three double faults with Tiafoe committing none. Musetti owned an 82% win on the 1st serve and a 52% win on the 2nd. He converted 5/11 break points.