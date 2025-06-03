What's the story

Lorenzo Musetti has reached the last four of the 2025 French Open after downing Frances Tiafoe in four sets on Tuesday.

8th seed Musetti overcame 15th seed Tiafoe 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Musetti has reached just his 2nd semi-final at Grand Slams (also 2024 Wimbledon).

For Tiafoe, he missed out on a 3rd semi-final appearance at Grand Slams.