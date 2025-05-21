Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic: Their rivalry at French Open
What's the story
Marquee tennis stars are set to compete at this year's second Grand Slam, the French Open.
The prestigious clay-court tournament, also known as Roland Garros, will kick off on May 28.
Over the years, the French Open has seen several riveting matches between Rafael Nadal (retired) and Novak Djokovic.
Nadal, a 14-time champion, has beaten Djokovic eight times.
Have a look at their rivalry.
Stats
Head-to-head record: Nadal 8-2 Djokovic
Nadal and Djokovic have clashed 10 times at the iconic French Open. The Spaniard has a massive 8-2 lead over Djokovic in this regard.
Notably, Nadal defeated Djokovic in their first six Roland Garros meetings (2006, 2007, 2008, 2012, 2013, and 2014) before losing in 2015.
It is worth noting that Nadal and Djokovic never clashed before the quarter-final at a French Open edition.
Nadal
Notable records of Nadal at French Open
Known as the "King of Clay," Spanish maestro Nadal owns the most number of French Open men's singles titles (14).
The Spaniard has won eight more titles than second-placed Bjorn Borg (Open Era).
Nadal holds the record for winning most titles at a single Grand Slam and on a single surface (clay).
He has an incredible record of 112-4 at Roland Garros.
Djokovic
Oldest French Open champion
In an illustrious career, Djokovic has won 96 matches at Roland Garros (96-16).
In terms of match-wins at the French Open, Djokovic is only behind Nadal.
Djokovic won his third and last French Open title in 2023. He defeated Casper Ruud 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 in the final.
At 36, Djokovic became the oldest man to win the French Open singles honor.
Record
First man to beat Nadal twice at French Open
In one of the greatest tennis matches, Djokovic beat Nadal in the 2021 French Open semi-final.
The Serb overcame Nadal with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2 win. He became the first-ever player to have beaten Nadal twice at Roland Garros.
Djokovic later won the tournament after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Notably, the former also broke Nadal's 39-match winning streak at Roland Garros in 2015.
Achievements
Other notable achievements of Nadal, Djokovic
In 2016, Djokovic defeated Andy Murray to claim his maiden French Open title.
He became only the third man in the Open Era to hold all four Grand Slam titles simultaneously. The achievement later came to be known as the Nole Slam.
Besides, Nadal holds the record of 10 title defenses at a Grand Slam (French Open: 2006-2008, 2011-2014, and 2018-2020).