What's the story

Marquee tennis stars are set to compete at this year's second Grand Slam, the French Open.

The prestigious clay-court tournament, also known as Roland Garros, will kick off on May 28.

Over the years, the French Open has seen several riveting matches between Rafael Nadal (retired) and Novak Djokovic.

Nadal, a 14-time champion, has beaten Djokovic eight times.

Have a look at their rivalry.