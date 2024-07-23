In short Simplifying... In short The Paris Olympics tennis event will be held at Stade Roland Garros, marking the first clay court competition since 1992 and the first at a Grand Slam venue since 2012.

The event, which will be broadcasted on Sports 18 and streamed on the JioCinema app, kicks off on July 27 with the men's singles gold medal match on August 4.

Top players like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray will compete in the men's singles, while Iga Swiatek leads the women's singles.

The Paris Games tennis competition will played on clay (Image source: X/@atptour)

Tennis at Paris Olympics: All you need to know (singles)

By Parth Dhall 04:30 pm Jul 23, 202404:30 pm

What's the story Tennis stars from around the globe are set to participate at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The iconic Stade Roland Garros, which hosts the French Open, will be the venue for the the men's and women's matches. Top ranked stars Jannik Sinner (men's singles) and Iga Swiatek (women's singles) will vie for the coveted gold medal. Here's more on tennis at the Paris Olympics (singles).

A clay-court competition

As mentioned, the home of French Open, Stade Roland Garros will host the entire tennis event at the Paris Games. According to Olympics.com, an Olympics tennis competition will be played on clay for the first time since Barcelona 1992. This also marks the first Olympics tennis event at a Grand Slam venue since the 2012 London Games.

Telecast and streaming details

The entire Paris Olympics will be telecast live on Sports 18 and theViacom 18 Network in India. Besides, the JioCinema app will stream the Games for the Indian fans, free of cost.

A look at schedule

Tennis at the Paris Games will be underway on July 27, while the order of play will be announuced on the eve. The women's singles gold medal and the men's singles bronze medal matches will be held on August 3. Meanwhile, the men's singles gold medal match will take place on August 4, which marks the final day of tennis event.

Djokovic, Nadal, and Murray among men's singles stars

World number one Sinner leads the list of tennis men's singles segment at the Paris Games. The list also includes stars Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray, and Alexander Zverev among others. Notably, two-time Olympic singles champion Murray will retire from the tennis post the tournament's conclusion. Notably, Sumit Nagal will represent India in the men's singles category.

Successive Olympic gold medals

It is worth noting that Murray is the only player to win successive Olympic gold medals in singles tennis. He reigned supreme in 2012 (London Games) and 2016 (Rio Games). Murray would now have one final shot in Paris.

Iga Swiatek leads women's singles list

On the other hand, Poland's Iga Swiatek spearheads the singles event for women. She is set to make her second Olympic appearance. Interestingly, the Paris Games will see a new tennis women's singles gold as defending champion Belinda Bencic did not qualify. Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Barbora Krejcikova, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Zheng Qinwen, and Maria Sakkari are among other stars.