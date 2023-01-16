Sports

Australian Open 2023, Rafael Nadal through to second round: Stats

Rafael Nadal reaches the second round in Melbourne for the 17th time

22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal beat debutant Jack Draper in the first round of the men's singles match at the Australian Open 2023. The Spaniard beat the 21-year-old Briton 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 to reach the second round in Melbourne for the 17th time. Top seed Nadal seeks his third Australian Open title, having won the tournament in 2009 and 2022.

Key stats from the match

Nadal fired only six aces to Draper's 11. He also conceded three double faults, while Draper recorded two of those. Notably, Nadal converted six of his 12 break points. He commanded a 72% and 57% win on his first and second serves, respectively. Nadal collected a total of 124 points, while Draper managed 110 points.

Nadal's overall record in the tournament

Nadal has a win-loss record of 77-15 at the Australian Open. He has won the title twice in 17 attempts. The 36-year-old has finished as the runner-up as many as four times (2012, 2014, 2017, and 2019). It is worth noting that Nadal has reached the Australian Open quarter-finals in each of the last six editions.

Nadal to meet Mackenzie McDonald in second round

World number two Nadal will be up against American Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Brandon Nakashima 7-6(5), 7-6(1), 1-6, 6-7(10), 6-4 in the opening round. It would be their maiden meet on the ATP Tour.

Nadal's maiden win in 2023

Notably, Nadal registered his maiden win in men's singles in 2023. He started the season with back-to-back defeats against Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur in the inaugural edition of the United Cup. Nadal was a part of the Spanish team that lost to Great Britain and Australia in Group D.

Joint-third-most wins in Open Era

As per Opta, Nadal now has the joint third-most wins among men's players in the Open Era alongside Ivan Lendl (1,068). Only Jimmy Connors (1,275) and Roger Federer (1,251) have more wins.

A look at other key results

15th seed Jannik Sinner beat Kyle Edmund 6-4, 6-0, 6-2. 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz overcame Pedro Martínez 7-6(1), 6-2, 6-2. American Frances Tiafoe prevailed against Germany's Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(6). 11th seeded Norrie downed Luca Van Assche 7-6(3), 6-0, 6-3. Canada's Denis Shapovalav ousted Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. Meanwhile, Karen Khachanov bested Bernabe Zapata Miralles 7-6(3), 6-2, 6-0.