2022 ATP Finals, Taylor Fritz reaches semis: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 18, 2022, 12:24 pm 2 min read

Taylor Fritz has reached the semis of the 2022 ATP Finals (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Taylor Fritz has reached the semis of the 2022 ATP Finals, defeating Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(4), 6-7(5), 6-2 in what was a close contest. Fritz has joined Casper Ruud from the Green Group in the last four. Notably, Ruud, who beat both Fritz and Auger-Aliassime, lost his final match in Green Group versus Rafael Nadal (5-7, 5-7). Here's more.

Information Key match stats

Fritz doled out five aces compared to his opponent's eight. He had an 84% win on the first serve. He also converted three out of five break points and clocked 32 winners to win the clash in two hours and 44 minutes.

Stats Key numbers for Fritz and Auger-Aliassime

Fritz now has a 45-20 win-loss record in 2022. He has improved to 2-0 against Auger-Aliassime in terms of the H2H record. Earlier this year, the 25-year-old claimed his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells, before lifting crowns in Eastbourne and Tokyo. Auger-Aliassime enjoyed a solid season. He has finished the year with a 57-27 win-loss record, having won four trophies.

Do you know? Fritz's run in the tournament so far

Fritz opened his campaign with a superb win over Nadal in the Green Group. He won 7-6, 6-1 against the Spaniard. In the next match, Fritz suffered a loss versus Ruud in a 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 contest. And now, Fritz edged past Auger-Aliassime.

Nadal Nadal ends 2022 on a winning note

Earlier, Nadal ended his 2022 season with a win over Ruud. Nadal hit 37 winners to Ruud's 19. He doled out 16 aces and won 93 percent of points behind his first serve. He converted 2/3 break points. Nadal sealed a win in an hour and 43 minutes. Nadal ended 2022 with a 39-8 tour-level record, capturing four trophies, including 2 Grand Slams.