Australia vs England, 2nd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 18, 2022, 11:37 am 3 min read

Australia won the opener by six wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Visitors England will fight for redemption in the second ODI of the three-match series against Australia. Having lost the opener by six wickets, the Brits must win the upcoming fixture to stay alive in the series. On the other hand, the Aussies would be high on confidence. They will look to seal the series in the second game. Here is the preview.

Match details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host this affair on November 19. Sides batting first have won 91 of the 161 ODIs here with the average first-innings score being 223. The venue witnessed some high-scoring duels in the recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (8:50 AM IST) and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app (paid subscription).

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

Australia enjoy a significant lead over England in terms of head-to-head record in ODIs (85-63). Against Australia Down Under, the Brits have just 25 wins in 72 ODIs. However, the Three Lions recorded an emphatic 4-1 triumph in their preceding ODI assignment on Australian soil, in January 2018. England also defeated the Aussies 2-0 in the T20I leg of the ongoing tour.

AUS vs ENG England standing in a do-or-die game

Except for Dawid Malan, who scored 134, none of the England batters could turn up in the opener. Jason Roy and skipper Jos Buttler need to take more responsibility in the batter department. Their bowling also looked fragile as the Aussie openers added 147 runs in a chase of 288. On the other hand, Australia would be confident after recording a comprehensive win.

Probable XIs A look at the Probable XI of both sides:

Australia (Probable XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (captain ), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa England (Probable XI): Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (captain & wicket-keeper), Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Luke Wood, Olly Stone

Stats Who are the key performers?

Mitchell Starc has scalped 23 wickets in just 10 ODIs since 2021. Travis Head, who scored 69 in the first duel, averages 47 as an opener in ODIs. Steve Smith has scored 424 runs in nine ODIs this year, averaging 70.66 (50s: 3, 100: 1). Malan scored a career-best 134 in the opener. David Willey has 13 wickets in eight ODIs against Australia.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Jos Buttler, Travis Head, David Warner (C), Steve Smith (VC), Dawid Malan, James Vince, Cameron Green, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins Fantasy XI (Option 2): Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, David Warner, Steve Smith, Dawid Malan (C), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (VC)