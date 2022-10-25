Sports

ICC T20 World Cup, Australia beat Sri Lanka: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 25, 2022, 07:55 pm 3 min read

Australia won the match by seven wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Hosts Australia finally open their account in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. The Men in Yellow beat Sri Lanka after chasing 158 in their second Super 12 encounter. Explosive batter Marcus Stoinis powered Australia's chase after they lost David Warner and Mitchell Marsh early. Earlier, a concerted effort from the Australian bowlers restricted the Lankans. Here are the key stats.

Match How did the match pan out?

Sri Lanka were off to a sluggish start after Australia elected to field. They lost in-form Kusal Mendis in the second over. Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva added 69 runs for the second wicket. Chamika Karunaratne and Charith Asalanka powered SL to 157/6. Glenn Maxwell played a blinder after Australia's top order collapsed. Later, a blistering knock by Stoinis got Australia home.

Stoinis Joint-second-fastest fifty of T20 WC

Stoinis launched a counter-attack when Australia were in a spot of bother. The right-handed batter not only saved them from sinking but shattered numerous records. Stoinis raced to his half-century off 17 balls, now the joint-second-fastest fifty of ICC T20 World Cup. He equaled the record of Netherlands' Stephan Myburgh, who took as many balls for this landmark against Ireland in 2014.

Milestone Warner completes 650 T20I runs against SL

Australian opener Warner looked rusty during his 10-ball 11 in the run-chase. However, he achieved a significant feat. Warner has become the first batter to complete 650 runs against Sri Lanka in T20I cricket. With 653 runs, Warner is the leading run-scorer against them in the format. Notably, Warner averages 54.41 and has a strike rate of 140.12 against SL.

Duo A valuable 69-run stand between Nissanka and Dhananjaya

Sri Lanka did not get bog down after the dismissal of opener Mendis. As stated, Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva added 69 runs for the second wicket. While Ashton Agar dismissed Dhananjaya in the 12th over, Nissanka continued to hold his end. Exactly two overs later, the latter departed with an untimely run-out. Nissanka scored 40 off 45 balls (2 fours).

Asalanka Asalanka returns unbeaten on 38

Sri Lanka were on a roll in the last two overs. Starc conceded 10 runs in the penultimate over, including five off wide. Chamika Karunaratne and Asalanka then plundered 20 runs off the final over. The latter slammed a four and a six each, while Karunaratne finished with a four. Asalanka returned unbeaten on 38 (25). He struck 3 fours and 2 sixes.

Sri Lanka were on a roll in the last two overs. Starc conceded 10 runs in the penultimate over, including five off wide. Chamika Karunaratne and Charith Asalanka then plundered 20 runs off the final over. The latter slammed a four and a six each, while Karunaratne finished with a four. Cummins bowled two wides, while a couple of runs came off byes.

Information Australia concede 23 extras

Australia conceded as many as 23 extras in the match. A total of seven runs came off just wides. The tally includes four byes and three leg-byes. Five Australian bowlers conceded at least one wide.