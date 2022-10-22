Sports

T20 World Cup, NZ vs AUS: Finch elects to bowl

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 22, 2022, 12:04 pm 2 min read

AUS skipper Aaron Finch has won the toss and will field

Defending champions Australia will take on New Zealand in the first Super 12 clash of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday. Aaron Finch's men will be vying for a dominant start versus last year's finalists New Zealand. The news from the stadium is that AUS skipper Aaron Finch has won the toss and will field first. Here's more.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host this encounter. It has been a batter-friendly venue, with 160 as the average first innings total. Both pacers and spinners could be influential. Sides batting first have won six of 12 matches played here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (12:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Information Australia own a considerable lead over New Zealand

The Australian cricket team boasts a 10-5 win-loss record against the Kiwis in T20I cricket. They have been triumphant in three of their last four matches in the format, including an eight-wicket win in the finale of the 2021 T20 WC.

Performers A look at the top performers

David Warner has scored 762 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup. Aaron Finch's last four knocks versus NZ read: 69, 79*, 36, and 5. Seamer Josh Hazlewood has picked 21 T20I scalps this year, averaging 16.66. Versus Australia, left-arm speedster Trent Boult owns 12 scalps in nine matches at 20.41. Devon Conway's last four knocks read: 70*, 49*, 64, and 14.

Information New Zealand's side to take on AUS

New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Information Australia's team to face NZ

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood