Karthik Meiyappan claims first hat-trick of 2022 T20 World Cup

Written by V Shashank Oct 18, 2022, 05:58 pm 2 min read

Karthik Meiyappan claimed his maiden hat-trick in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

UAE's Karthik Meiyappan on Tuesday became only the fifth player to take a hat-trick in the ICC T20 World Cup. The 22-year-old leg-spinner grabbed figures worth 3/19 against Sri Lanka, restricting them to 152/8. Notably, he has taken the first hat-trick of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. Besides, it was the Chennai-born's maiden hat-trick in T20I cricket. We decode his stats.

List Meiyappan joins an elite company

Meiyappan stung the Lankans in the 15th over, uprooting the likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, and Dasun Shanaka to unlock the honor. He has joined the likes of Brett Lee (vs Bangladesh, 2007), Curtis Campher (vs Netherlands, 2021), Wanindu Hasaranga (vs South Africa, 2021), and Kagiso Rabada (vs England, 2021). Unfortunately, Meiyappan and Hasaranga's efforts came in a losing cause.

Do you know? A distinguishable feat for Meiyappan

As per Opta, Meiyappan has become the first player from an Associate side to bag a hat-trick in a men's T20 WC match. He is also the first from an Associate nation to take a hat-trick against a Full-member team in men's international cricket.

Twitter Post Here's the magical moment!

That’s the Hat-trick!



That's the Hat-trick!

We can reveal that this wicket from Karthik Meiyappan is one of the moments that could be featured in your @0xFanCraze Crictos of the Game packs from Sri Lanka vs UAE. — ICC (@ICC) October 18, 2022

T20Is A look at Meiyappan's T20I career

Meiyappan marked his T20I debut against Ireland in October 2021. He grabbed a four-fer in his maiden outing (4/25), also his career-best show in T20Is. Overall, he has featured in 13 matches and clipped 21 wickets, averaging 14.33. On top of that, he boasts an economy of 6.84 and a strike rate of 12.50. Meanwhile, Meiyappan has 10 ODI scalps at 31.60.

Match UAE suffer a humilating 79-run defeat to SL

Put to bat, SL had a brisk start and raced to 92/2 in 11.1 overs. Meiyappan shone in the 15th over, conceding three runs before dismissing SL's middle-order trio. Regardless, the Lankans had a solid finish thanks to Pathum Nissanka (74). Later, UAE were brought down to 36/6 to eventually fold on 73. Dushmantha Chameera (3/15) and Wanindu Hasaranga (3/8) were class acts.