MS Dhoni excluded in Wisden India's All-Time T20I XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 13, 2022, 09:39 pm 2 min read

MS Dhoni is India's most-successful captain in the format (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is a notable absentee in Wisden's All-time India T20I XI. Dinesh Karthik has instead been named the wicket-keeper. Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, is India's most successful T20I captain to date with 42 wins under his belt. He also made a significant mark as a finisher and wicket-keeper. Here are the key details.

Why does this story matter?

Wisden India released the elite team just before the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

The team features several stalwarts of Indian cricket including Suryakumar Yadav, who debuted just last year.

However, Dhoni didn't get a place. The wicketkeeper-batter guided India to the inaugural T20 WC title in 2007.

Former opener Virender Sehwag has been picked as the 12th man of the side.

Dhoni vs Karthik Who wins the number game?

Dhoni played 98 T20Is, scoring 1,617 runs with the help of two fifties. His average and strike rate in the format read 37.60 and 126.13. While Karthik's average (30.54) is lesser than Dhoni, his strike rate 148.01. The 37-year-old has so far scored 672 runs in 56 T20Is (50: 1). Dhoni and Karthik have 91 and 23 dismissals as a keeper in the format.

Information Wisden's All-time India T20I XI

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ashish Nehra. 12th Man: Virender Sehwag

Revival The revival of Karthik's international career

Karthik revived his international career with some stellar performances this year. Representing Royal Challengers Bangalore, he scored 330 runs in 16 games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. His average and strike rate were in excess of 50 and 180 respectively. His sublime show saw his comeback in the national team and he's now gearing up for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Numbers Karthik's performance in T20Is this year

Karthik, who was dropped after the 2019 World Cup, made a comeback in the national team after almost a gap of three years. He has so far lived up to the expectations, scoring 273 runs in 24 T20Is in 2022. DK has an average and strike rate of 24.81 and 150.82 in this period. He has grabbed nine catches in T20Is this year.