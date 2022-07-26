Sports

Here are the unbreakable records of India's Virat Kohli

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 26, 2022, 09:27 pm 3 min read

Virat Kohli has over 20 ODI centuries in successful run-chases

Whether a fan or not, we all are waiting for that one knock from Virat Kohli that will certainly resurrect his career. Kohli, known as the Run Machine, has been devoid of runs of late. However, one should not forget that he had once taken just 11 innings to go from 9,000 to 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. Here, we decode his unbreakable records.

Run-chases Kohli's record in successful run-chases

Kohli might not be at his best at present, but his ODI record in run-chases deserves a special mention. King Kohli is the only cricketer to have slammed over 20 (22) ODI centuries in successful run-chases. He averages an astonishing 93.32 in this regard. Even the great Sachin Tendulkar is behind Kohli. The Master Blaster has 14 ODI tons in these games.

Tons Kohli is miles ahead of his fellow cricketers

The wait continues! Kohli still eyes his first international century since November 2019. Kohli, who can still stretch his career for over half a decade, already owns 70 centuries across formats. He is only behind Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71) on this list. Among active players, Joe Root follows Kohli with 44 international tons. Root still needs 26 tons to equal Kohli.

Feat Kohli has 41 international tons as captain

Kohli is one of India's greatest captains in international cricket. He slammed 41 tons across formats while leading Team India, the joint-most by a captain with Ponting. Former South African captain Graeme Smith follows the duo with 33 tons. Notably, Kohli has an incredible average of 59.92 as captain in international cricket. None of the other top 10 captains average over 50.

Do you know? Most Test double-tons by a captain

Kohli holds the record for scoring the most number of double-centuries as captain in Test cricket. He slammed as many as seven between 2016 and 2019. Former West Indies captain Brian Lara is next on the list with five Test double-centuries.

Landmark Fastest to 10,000 ODI runs

In 2018, Kohli became the fourth Indian batter to touch the 10,000-run mark (ODIs). To date, he remains the fastest to this landmark (205 innings). Kohli took just 11 innings to go from 9,000 to 10,000 runs in the format. Interestingly, Kohli's average on completing his 10,000th run was 59.62. One would have to work their fingers to the bone to attain such numbers.

Information Eight-plus ODI tons against three different teams

Kohli is the only batter to have slammed eight or more ODI centuries against three different teams (9 vs West Indies, 8 vs Australia and Sri Lanka). In fact, he has the joint-most ODI tons against a single team with Tendulkar.

IPL Most runs in a single IPL season

Earlier this year, England's Jos Buttler emulated Kohli's record of smashing four tons in a single Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The former finished as the Orange Cap holder (863 runs for Rajasthan Royals). Despite being the leading run-scorer, Buttler fell 110 runs short to touch Kohli's all-time runs tally in a single season. Yes, Kohli hammered a record-breaking 973 runs in IPL 2016.

Others Other unbreakable records of Kohli

Kohli averages an astronomical 101.92 in successful run-chases in T20 Internationals. The tally includes 14 half-centuries. Kohli has won the Player of the Series award as many as seven times (T20Is). He is one of the few players to have slammed more than one double-century in a Test series. Kohli has slammed three centuries in an ODI series twice in his career.