England pacer James Anderson gets to 650 Test wickets: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 16, 2022, 01:55 pm 3 min read

James Anderson has claimed 651 Test scalps to date (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran pacer James Anderson achieved a new milestone in the recently concluded England versus New Zealand second Test at Trent Bridge. The right-arm pacer claimed five wickets in the Test match, being a significant contributor. By claiming five scalps, Anderson breached the 650-wicket mark in Tests. Notably, he is the first pacer to get to 650 wickets in the format. We decode his stats.

Wickets Leading wicket-taker among pacers

Anderson is the leading wicket-taker among pacers in Test cricket. He surpassed Glenn McGrath (563) in 2018 to be the most prolific pacer in the format. In August 2020, he became the first pacer to claim 600 wickets in Tests. He achieved the milestone on Day 5 of the third Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl. And now, he has surpassed 650 scalps.

Context Why does this story matter?

Anderson is one of the best pacers ever to grace Test cricket.

Despite being 39 years of age, Anderson has shown no signs of slowing down.

He looks fresh as ever and although the pace has dropped down a bit, the ability to use the ball and extract purchase with perfect lengths make him stand out.

His next target will be 700 Test scalps.

Top three Third-highest wicket-taker in Tests

Anderson (651) is the third-highest wicket-taker in Tests after Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708). Earlier, he became the fourth bowler to take 600 Test scalps after Murali, Warne, and Anil Kumble. Last year. he surpassed Kumble's tally of 619 Test scalps during the third day of the first Test against the Indian cricket team.

Key stats Anderson's Test career in numbers

Anderson has featured in 171 Test matches to date, picking up 651 scalps at an average of 26.45. He has the best bowling figures worth 7/41. Notably, Anderson has claimed 31 five-wicket hauls. He has the third best strike rate among the Top 5 wicket-takers in the format (56.5). He also has the fourth best average among the Top 5.

Home, away Breaking down Anderson's home and away numbers

Anderson has managed to claim 413 Test wickets on home soil at 24.05. He has claimed 23 five-wicket hauls with the best of 7/42. He has achieved the most success against India at home, taking 99 scalps at 23.81. In 68 away Tests, he has 216 scalps at 31.62, including eight five-wicket hauls. He has 68 away scalps against Australia at 34.01.

Vs NZ Anderson's performance versus New Zealand in Tests

Against New Zealand, Anderson has managed to take 74 Test scalps at 27.31. He has three five-wicket hauls with the best of 7/43. At home, he has 48 scalps versus the Kiwis and is two shy of 50 (avg 24.33). In seven away Tests, he has claimed 26 wickets at 32.80.

Do you know? His performance at neutral venues

In six Tests at neutral venues, Anderson has taken 22 scalps at 20.54. His best return in 4/17. All of these scalps have come in the UAE against Pakistan. He has played two three-match Test series here.

Information A look at Anderson's milestone victims in Test cricket

Here are Anderson's Test victims (milestones): 100th wicket- Jacques Kallis, 200th wicket- Peter Siddle, 300th wicket- Peter Fulton, 400th wicket- Martin Guptill, 500th wicket- Kraigg Brathwaite, 600th wicket- Azhar Ali, 650th wicket- Tom Latham. Notably, Anderson took his 500th Test wicket in 2017.