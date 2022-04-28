Sports

Ben Stokes named England's new Test captain: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 28, 2022, 03:45 pm 3 min read

Ben Stokes will lead England's Test team (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been named as the Test captain of the side. He succeeds Joe Root, who stepped down as the skipper of the side earlier this month. Root had decided to leave captaincy following his side's defeat in the Test series against West Indies. Earlier, Root was appointed Sir Alastair Cook's successor in 2017. Here's more.

Analysis England have fared poorly of late

England weren't going anywhere in the longest format of late and the losses have been hurting. In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle, England remain at bottom of the pile. They were hammered 4-0 by Australia in The Ashes. A 1-0 defeat to WI was a hard pill to swallow. Root has been England's best player but then it's a team sport.

Test cricket Root ended his stint as England's most successful captain

Root led England in 64 Test matches. This is the highest number by a captain of the Three Lions team. He went on to win 27 Tests, bettering the 26 pocketed by former skipper Michael Vaughan. Root also lost 26 Tests and saw his side earn 11 draws. He clocked a win percentage of 40.62.

Quote I'm excited about getting started this summer: Stokes

"I am honoured to be given the chance to lead the England Test team," said Stokes as per BBC. "This is a real privilege, and I'm excited about getting started this summer," he added.

WTC 2021-23 England's performance in the ongoing WTC

England have played a total of three-Test series so far in the ongoing WTC 2021-23 cycle. They were trailing 2-1 against India with the final Test scheduled this year. England were battered by the Aussies 4-0 and they lost to WI next. Out of 12 Tests, they have won one, lost seven, and drawn four. They have a PCT of 12.50.

Choice Stokes was always going to be a natural choice

Stokes is a figure who has respect in the dressing room. An all-format specialist, Stokes' case can be backed with the numbers he has produced. He has scored 5,061 runs in Tests at 35.89. He has 11 tons and 26 fifties with the best of 258*. Stokes has also managed to claim 174 wickets at 32.12.

Words Stokes praises Root after being named skipper

"I want to thank Joe Root for everything he has done for English cricket and for always being a great ambassador for the sport all across the world," Stokes said. "He has been a massive part of my development as a leader in the dressing room, and he will continue to be a key ally for me in this role," the all-rounder added.