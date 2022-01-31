Sports

Jason Holder's hat-trick helps WI win T20I series against England

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 31, 2022, 12:14 pm 3 min read

WI won the T20I series 3-2 (Source: Twitter/@windiescricket)

A concerted bowling performance by Jason Holder and Akeal Hosein helped West Indies win the fifth T20I against England at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown. Holder took a historic hat-trick as the hosts successfully defended 179. He became the first West Indian to take four wickets in as many balls. West Indies have won the five-match T20I series 3-2. Here are the records.

Context Why does it matter?

West Indies have commenced their preparations for the impending ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in style.

They have handed the number one T20I side England a 3-2 series defeat.

The series would boost the confidence of the 2016 World T20 champions.

Jason Holder made the win even more memorable by scripting history.

On the other hand, England need to resurrect big time.

Match How did the match pan out?

Brandon King and Kyle Mayers added 59 runs after the hosts elected to bat. Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone removed Mayers and Romario Shepherd in quick succession. Nicholas Pooran (21), Pollard (41*), and Powell (35*) powered WI to 179/4 in 20 overs. England had a shaky start, but James Vince and Sam Billings kept them afloat. However, Holder and Hosein dismissed England for 162.

Holder Holder registers a historic hat-trick

West Indies pacer Jason Holder took a double hat-trick (four wickets in four balls) in the final over of the match. Holder has become the first West Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in T20Is. He is also the fourth bowler from the nation to take a T20I five-for. Holder stood out with phenomenal bowling figures of 5/17 in 2.5 overs.

Feats Other feats attained by Holder

Holder has become only the fourth bowler in T20I history to take four consecutive wickets. Rashid Khan, Lasith Malinga, and Curtis Campher have attained this feat earlier. Holder was also adjudged the Player of the Series. He finished the series with 15 wickets, the highest ever by a bowler in a bilateral T20I series. He averaged 9.60 across five matches.

Information Akeal Hosein finishes behind Holder

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein finished behind Holder on the wickets tally. He took eight wickets in the series at 15.00. While Holder fired in the final over of the 5th T20I, Hosein did most of the damage in the middle phase (4/30).

Rashid Adil Rashid becomes England's leading wicket-taker in T20Is

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid was the pick of England's bowlers. He took two wickets for just 17 runs in four overs. In the process, he surpassed Chris Jordan to become England's leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals. Rashid now has 81 wickets from 73 T20Is at an incredible average of 22.71. The tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls and the best match haul of 4/2.

Pollard Pollard completes 1,500 runs in T20I cricket

Pollard was the top scorer for WI in the match. He smashed 41* (25) with the help of 1 four and 2 sixes. Pollard became the fourth batter from WI to complete 1,500 runs in T20Is. He also went past the runs tally of Lendl Simmons (1,527). Pollard is now WI's third-highest run-scorer (1,537) in the format after Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels.

Do you know? Highest fifth-wicket partnership for WI at home (T20Is)

In the first innings, Pollard and Powell rescued West Indies after they were reduced to 105/4. The duo shared a 74-run stand, the highest fifth-wicket partnership for WI at home in T20Is. They took just 36 balls to score these runs.