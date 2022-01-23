Sports

Janneman Malan named ICC Emerging Cricketer of 2021: Key stats

Janneman Malan named ICC Emerging Cricketer of 2021: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 23, 2022, 07:05 pm 2 min read

Janneman Malan averaged 47.66 in 2021 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named South Africa's Janneman Malan as the Emerging Cricketer of the Year (2021). Opening batter Malan made his international debut for South Africa in 2019. He starred for the Proteas in white-ball cricket in 2021. Earlier this week, he shone in the second ODI against India with a 91-run knock. Here are his stats in international cricket.

Debut Malan made his international debut in February 2019

Malan made his international debut in February 2019 against Pakistan at the Wanderers (2nd T20I). He earned his maiden international call-up after a couple of stellar domestic seasons. Malan was the leading run-scorer of the 2017/18 One-Day Challenge. He burst on to ODI cricket in February 2020 against Australia. However, he couldn't cement his place in limited-overs sides until the start of 2021.

Stats A look at his career stats

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Malan has racked up 759 runs from 14 matches at an average of 69.00 in ODI cricket. The tally includes three centuries and as many fifties. Malan has a remarkable strike rate of 90.04 in the format. The right-handed batter also owns 241 runs in T20 Internationals. Notably, Malan averages 50.40 in List A cricket (3,024 runs from 68 matches).

Information Malan averaged 47.66 in 2021

Malan tallied 715 runs from 17 international matches at an average of 47.66 in 2021. The tally includes two centuries and three half-centuries. He registered a staggering average of 56.72 in the 2021 season (624 runs).

History Malan's career-best score came in 2021

Malan registered his career-best score in international cricket in July 2021. He smashed an unbeaten 177 off 169 balls in the 3rd ODI against Ireland. It is the fourth-highest score by a South African in ODI history. His monumental knock comprised 16 fours and 6 sixes. Malan shared a 225-run stand with Quinton de Kock, who also scored a ton in that match.

Do you know? Third-highest score by a South African opener in ODI cricket

Malan has the third-highest score by a South African opener in ODI cricket. He is only behind Gary Kirsten (188*) and de Kock (178) on the list. Former Proteas batter David John Callaghan follows Malan (169*).