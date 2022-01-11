SA vs India, Newlands Test: Visitors bundled out for 223

Jan 11, 2022

The Indian cricket team has been bowled out for 223 in the first innings of the ongoing Newlands Test. South African seamers Kagiso Rabada and Macro Jansen worked in tandem as India faced another batting collapse. Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored a defiant half-century but lost support at the other end. He fell short of his 28th Test century.

Innings How did India's innings pan out?

India were off to a steady start after Kohli elected to bat. They lost both openers, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal in the morning session. However, top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli showed incredible resistance thereafter. None of the lower-order batters stayed for long after Pujara departed. Kohli scored his first fifty of the series. However, Rabada dismissed him for 79.

Kohli A defiant knock by skipper Kohli

Kohli remained solid on his defense throughout the innings. Unlike the previous few innings, Kohli was extremely patient. He left several deliveries outside the off-stump. Kohli raced to his 28th half-century in the final session. It was his first fifty of the ongoing series. Kohli was dismissed on 79, his highest Test score since January 2020 when scored 74 against Australia (Adelaide).

Bowlers Kagiso Rabada was the standout bowler

Kagiso Rabada was the pick of South Africa's bowlers in the first innings. He snapped up four wickets for 73 runs. His on-field battle with Indian skipper Kohli grabbed eyeballs. Meanwhile, Marco Jansen scalped three wickets. He conceded just seven runs in his first six overs and hardly gave any freebies. Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi, and Keshav Maharaj took a wicket apiece.

Do you know? Average 1st innings score in last five Tests (Newlands): 287

As per Cricbuzz, the average 1st innings score in the last five Tests at Newlands is 287. Notably, only one team scored less than 250 in this phase (177 by Pakistan vs SA, 2018/19). South Africa went on to win that match.